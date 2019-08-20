Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 5 Mos., Looks Adorable In Striped Onesie While Battling A ‘Lil Cold’

Porsha Williams gave fans the sweetest glimpse at baby Pilar on Aug. 19, and despite having a cold, the little one looked too cute for words in a colorful onesie.

Poor Pilar! The baby girl of Porsha Williams, 38, is apparently battling a cold, but she’s still the most adorable thing on our Instagram feed today. Her momma shared the sweetest pic of her on August 19, and it’s sure to melt your heart. In the photo, Pilar was seen laying down in a colorful striped one-piece as she sucked her thumb. The outfit included socks that resembled miniature watermelons and she wore a bright yellow hair wrap on her head. Pilar is one stylish baby! Unfortunately, she wasn’t feeling so great on the day the cute pic was taken. “Awe poo has a lil cold😩 what kind of natural medicine or remedy do y’all use ?” her mom captioned the post.

Here’s to hoping Pilar feels better sooner than later! The adorable baby girl of Porsha and Dennis Mckinley has become quite the celebrity in her own right. Sometimes — she even accompanies her famous mum to events! On Aug. 17, she showed up to an event with Porsha and looked so stylish for her appearance. In a video clip, Pilar was seen sitting in her stroller while wearing a pink and orange outfit with a pink peacock on the front. She rocked two matching bows in her hair and cooled off thanks to a mini-fan attached to her stroller.

While Porsha is constantly sharing a plethora of cute photos and videos of Pilar, the baby also has an Instagram account of her own! Yep — you heard that right. The 5 month old has an IG account all her own and has racked up quite the following. Little Pilar has over 200K fans on her page! Of course, for now, the account is run by her momma.

If only we could all look this cute despite being sick. See Porsha’s sweet new snapshot of little Pilar above! Plus, fans could be seeing yet another baby from Porsha and Dennis sooner than later. “I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later,” Dennis said. “We’re going right back in,” Dennis revealed during the Aug. 15 episode of Dish Nation.