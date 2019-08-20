La La Anthony made heads turn in an eye-catching orange outfit while leaving ‘GMA’ in NYC on August 20! The actress was cheered on by fans after promoting ‘Power’s final season on the morning show. This just may be her best look yet!

Oh la la! — La La Anthony turned the New York City streets into her very own runway on Tuesday morning after exiting Good Morning America! The Power actress, 36, was photographed in a neon orange top and wide-leg pants during the show’s press tour for its sixth and final season. La La turned up the heat in NYC, despite its already scorching temps, in an orange crop top that showed off her abs and toned arms. The mother-of-one rocked matching bright pants, which showed off her amazing curves.

La La wore her hair in a slicked-back, long ponytail. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of earrings. — A good fashion move, seeing as her sparkling eyes stole most of the attention of paparazzi and fans around her. The BH90210 star also rocked a pair of white pointed stilettos.

New York City is gearing up for the final season of Starz’s hit drama series, Power, which will premiere it’s final season on August 25. La La and the rest of the cast have been on a press run this week all around the city, leading up to the August 20 special screening at Madison Square Garden. She was joined on GMA by co-stars, Omari Hardwick (James “Ghost” St. Patrick), Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick), and 50 Cent (executive producer/Kanan).

La La Anthony leaving ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The actress was on the morning show to promote Starz’s last season (6) of ‘Power’. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Power season 6 will consist of 15 episodes. The final season will star series regulars Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., and Larenz Tate. Joining the show as series regulars for the final season are Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen, and Mike Dopud.