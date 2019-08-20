Kourtney Kardashian Wears Nothing Underneath A White Tank Top With A Scott Disick Look-Alike

Kourtney Kardashian’s shopping buddy had an uncanny resemblance to her ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, on Aug. 20. The ‘KUWTK’ star dressed up for the outing, too!

Scruffy beard, floppy brunette hair, an eye for style and rugged charm — Kourtney Kardashian’s shopping companion happened to share all these features with her ex, Scott Disick, 36, on Aug. 20! The Poosh founder, 40, stepped out with the mystery man to shop and grab lunch in West Hollywood, and the mother of three rocked a braless look for the afternoon outing. In addition to her plunging white tank top that was free of bra straps, Kourt nailed the image of a savvy-chic blogger in high-waisted khaki trousers, black shades, a micro bag and strappy heels.

While the real Scott wasn’t pictured, we’ve heard that it has been “bittersweet” for Kourtney to see her former beau make the leap from party boy to devoted boyfriend…after they split for good in 2015. “Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together, and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Regardless, Kourt’s happy for Scott, who just returned from a getaway to Italy with Sofia Richie at the end of August.

“Kourtney is absolutely grateful she has a happy, healthy co-parenting relationship with Scott now, and she knows what an amazing father he always has been. But it would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple,” our insider explained. Alas, Kourt has been perfectly happy “making memories” with her and Scott’s three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — which was her response to a troll who suggested that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t “work.”

Like Scott and Sofia, Kourtney also enjoyed a recent getaway to Italy, although it wasn’t to join her sister Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday festivities. Kourtney shared an unedited swimsuit photo from this European adventure with her kids to the Poosh Instagram on Aug. 14, and readers were proud that the mom didn’t delete her “stripes.”