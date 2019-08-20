Read Messages
Hollywood Life

Khloe K Accused Of Introducing ‘Diet Culture’ To True After Joking About ‘Vacation Calories’

Backgrid
Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Khloe Kardashian is seen leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 10 Aug 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA480827_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Studio City, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick get together to film a segment for the family reality show at Maxwell Dog's this afternoon in Studio City. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner exit a studio in LA with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and a film crew. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian meant to share funny pics of her daughter True and niece Chicago eating snacks during a trip but received criticism for her lighthearted caption about dieting.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, had a joke turn bad when her followers slammed her for the caption she added to recent pics she shared on Instagram. In the snapshots, her one-year-old daughter True and her one-year-old niece Chicago can be seen looking adorable while sitting and holding water bottles and snacks, including one pic in which Chicago is opening a bag of Cheetos and True is looking into a bag of Veggie Straws. The photos are from the vacation she took to The Bahamas with sister Kim Kardashian. “Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count’ True: Don’t tell me twice Chi,” Khloe captioned the pics. See the photos Khloe posted HERE.

It didn’t take long for KoKo’s followers to give her backlash for the caption and even accuse her of teaching “diet culture” to the tots. “Are you introducing diet culture to your infant child? Don’t do that,” one comment read. “Calories and children do not need to be in the same sentence even if it’s a joke,” another wrote. “Very cute photo but uploading photos of babies eating then talking about counting calories is so weird,” a third pointed out.

Despite the major criticism, there were many followers who defended the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “People need to take a chill pill,” one comment read. “Obviously this is a joke. She is having fun with her kid and niece. Leave well alone. She is not promoting calorie counting for kids. Personally I think this is [too] cute because they could talk you know they would be [saying] this.”

“Yall need to chill out…its a joke..how is she introducing anything to kids who cant read or have a twitter…R-E-L-A-X in my Aaron Rodgers voice,” a second comment read.

As someone who’s in the public eye, Khloe is used to getting criticized on a regular basis but she always seems to handle it the best she can. She has yet to respond to the latest backlash, but we have a feeling she’s not going to let it bother her too much!