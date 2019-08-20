Jordyn Woods Slays In Super Sexy, Plunging Swimsuit As Kylie Jenner Returns Home From Luxury Vacation

Jordyn Woods shared an eye-catching photo of herself posing with her rapper friend Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 20 as the two showed off their impressive figures in sexy swimsuits.

Jordyn Woods, 21, once again got her Instagram followers’ attention when she posted a photo of herself posing in a colorful and revealing swimsuit on Aug. 20! The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 22, was joined be rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 24, in the sexy pic, which was used to promote the brand IconSwim, were their swimsuits are from. In the snapshot, Jordyn can be seen standing with one hand resting atop her head as she models a multi-colored one-piece bathing suit that ties in the front and plunges all the way down to just above her belly button. Megan is standing beside her in her own skin-revealing green bikini that’s outlined in orange. “good morning from us bathing suit @iconswim,” Jordyn captioned the post.

Jordyn’s been known for posting gorgeous pics on a regular basis over the summer so her latest one isn’t too much of a surprise! On July 17, she shared an equally stunning photo of herself sitting on a boat while wearing a metallic silver swimsuit. Her ensemble was from her appearance in Rick Ross‘ music video for his song “Big Tyme”. On Aug. 10, which also happened to be Kylie’s birthday (she spent it on a lavish vacation on a yacht in Italy), Jordyn also posted a photo that showed her posing by a pool in a white bikini top that was lined in blue.

Swimsuits aren’t the only items of clothing Jordyn looks good in either. The young starlet also turns heads in mini dresses. Her most recent headline-making one was her little black dress that she wore to the premiere of the film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Aug. 13.

We look forward to seeing more of Jordyn’s looks for the rest of the summer. Her stylish appearance has definitely inspired a lot of fashionistas out there!