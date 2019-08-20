Javi Marroquin Was ‘Trying To Get’ Sister Out Of Home During Alleged Fight With Fiancée – Listen To 911 Call

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Javi Marroquin’s 911 call has been released and it proves he told the operator that his sister, Lidia, was refusing to leave their home.

Javi Marroquin, 26, may have split from fiancee Lauren Comeau, 27, but it turns out the headline-making 911 call he made on Aug. 17 had nothing to do with her. In the audio from the call, which was obtained from the City of Dover Police Department by RadarOnline, the Teen Mom 2 star can be heard complaining about not Lauren, but his sister, Lidia, 31, who was allegedly refusing to leave his home. Listen to Javi’s call HERE.

“I’m trying to get someone out of my house. I’m trying to go to sleep, but they won’t leave,” Javi can be heard telling the dispatcher on the call. “It’s a sibling, a sister” he answered when asked who it was. He also revealed she was “right in front of me” when asked about her location and agreed they were being civil. The dispatcher also asked if he had access to any weapons and he confirmed he had a revolver upstairs but it was in a lock.

Although the Dover Police Department confirmed to Radar that there was no violence or arrests upon their arrival to Javi’s home, the situation reportedly somehow led to him and Lauren having an argument and calling off their engagement. On Aug. 19, just two days after he made the call, the father-of-two took to Instagram to share a post that contained a quote about “losing everything” that could related to his relationship troubles. “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” it read.

Around the same time reports surfaced that Javi and Lauren broke off their engagement, fans noticed the two are no longer following each other on social media and Lauren deleted all her photos with him from Instagram.