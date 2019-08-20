Harry Styles Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Tattooed Body On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’

The newest ‘Rolling Stone’ cover star is none other than Harry Styles — and he looks DAMN good while posing shirtless for the iconic magazine!

Well, hello there, Harry Styles! Harry has been keeping a low profile over the last several months, but he’s slowly making his way back to the spotlight…and it’s all starting with a cover shoot for Rolling Stone magazine. The mag posted a photo of its upcoming cover, which features Harry, on social media on Aug. 19, and fans are DROOLING over it. In the pic, Harry poses shirtless and shows off his heavily tattooed chest. His hair is slicked back and he’s goofily grinning to show off his adorable dimples.

The article that goes along with the cover has yet to be released, but the magazine teased that it will be about “Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom.” Naturally, fans are freaking out over the sexy photo. “Harry Styles is the most gorgeous man in the f***ing world and nobody can change my mind,” one person commented. Someone else raved, “MY EYES ARE BLESSED,” and another person wrote, “This has given me a heart attack.”

It’s been more than two years since Harry released his debut solo album, Harry Styles, in May 2017, so fans have anxiously been waiting for more music. With this cover story, there’s hope that an announcement of some new tunes won’t be far away!

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Harry attended Ariana Grande’s U.K. concert, and was seen dancing like crazy in the crowd, which hopefully means he’s getting excited about possibly touring again himself. He promoted his debut album with a massive world tour from Sept. 2017 until July 2018, and fans from ALL over turned up to see him play. Hopefully it won’t be long before we get the chance to again!