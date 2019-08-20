Hannah Brown Reveals Whether Or Not She’s Spoken To Tyler C. Since Their Night Together 3 Weeks Ago

Hannah Brown is opening up about the status of her relationship with ex Tyler Cameron after their date night together on Aug. 1. She reveals whether or not they’ve spoken since and her feelings about him.

Sorry, Hannah Brown, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, shippers. It looks like romance is no longer in the cards for these two. Hannah revealed in a brand-new interview that she has not spoken to Tyler since their night together on Aug. 1 following the dramatic Bachelorette finale. “I think he’s been so busy,” she told Extra. “I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in. I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

During the emotional Bachelorette finale, Hannah asked Tyler out for drinks after she said goodbye to ex-fiance Jed Wyatt, 25, for good. The two got those drinks a few days later and Tyler was pictured leaving Hannah’s L.A. apartment shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 2. However, just a few days later, Tyler was spotted out with Gigi Hadid, 24. Tyler and Gigi have been seen out together in New York City a number of times, and they’ve even taken their first trip together to upstate New York.

Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wasn’t focused on being with a man after her date with Tyler. “I’m keeping my options open and obviously he is, too,” she said. “I am more focused on what’s next for me in my life and that’s not necessarily focused on being with a man.”

But she did admit that she has some “beef” with Tyler after his highly-publicized outings with Gigi. Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, 34, said on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that Tyler was a “little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it’s gonna get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it.” Hannah agreed with Rachel and said, “We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other.”