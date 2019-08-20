Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Majorly Toned Abs In Strapless Bikini For New Swimwear Launch

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in a new strapless bikini from her Inamorata swimwear line! The model shared the new style and prints on Tuesday in ab-baring photos on Instagram. And, we’re loving her new swim collection!

Emily Ratajkowski is every swimsuit lover’s dream! The model, 28, showed off her rock hard abs in a new swimsuit from her Inamorata swimwear line on August 20. Emily took to Instagram to share photos of herself in the line’s new Hygeia top and high-waist bottoms. She modeled the style’s strapless yellow suit with white polkadots, while catching some sunshine in front of a gorgeous bed of palm trees.

The Hygeia style swimsuit comes in three different prints — orange with black leopard spots; green with black cheetah spots; and yellow with white polkadots, as seen on Emily in the below photo. Each strapless top features a sexy twist on a retro cut, with a supportive, thick back band. The suit’s retro bottom has a comfortable and sexy high waist, which is adjustable for the ultimate silhouette. And, the Brazilian cut bottom holds you in all the right places. Emily’s brand new style and prints are available for pre-order and will begin shipping on August 28.

The model’s new launch is fresh off the June 25 release of Inamorata’s BODY collection, which features closet staples everyone woman needs with Pantone colors. The collection’s dream stretch ribbed fabric comes in numerous styles including, strapless crop tops, halter tops and more. The BODY collection also contains pencil skirts, tanks and shorts. The BODY collection followed the launch of her Beacon bathing suit line in February.

(Photo credit: Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski)

Inamorata, which is owned and operated by Emily, is known for its sultry silhouettes and bold prints. Not to mention, the line is super affordable. Inamorata was inspired by the Southern California beach town that Emily grew up in. It’s a body-conscious line that caters to the full spectrum of the female form, as described on the brand’s website!