Shawn Mendes Cradles Camila Cabello’s Face In His Hand During As They Kiss At Café In Canada – See Pics

C’est sexy! While visiting Montreal, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ducked into a cozy café for some quality PDA time – and these two were caught making out!

Who needs Paris when you have Montreal? Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes, 21, brought his bae, Camila Cabello, 22, to his homeland. Well, technically, Shawn is from Toronto, but judging by the pictures of him and Camilla making out, he may want to think about relocating to the Quebec metropolis. The two were on a nighttime stroll in Montreal, according to TMZ, when they decided to stop for some espresso at a café. They apparently forgot they ordered coffee because they ended up making out (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES). During the intimate PDA session, Shawn even reached over to caress Camila’s cheek. Si Charmant!

Technically, Sawn is from Pickering, which could be considered a Toronto suburb. Though the total estimated population is around 97,000, Shawn was raised with “small-town values,” which totally helped him capture her heart. “He’s not just hot, he’s also a good person. That matters to Camila,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Granted, it does help that Shawn is a dreamboat, but the source said that “what really matters to her” is that he’s “kind and caring. He’s a real-life Prince Charming.”

As the saying goes, “you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince,” and Camila has continued to kiss her prince long after finding him. The couple was in New York City for Shawn’s 21 st birthday, and the two were caught exchanging passionate kisses while partying in Brooklyn. This “Fairy Tale In New York” (y’know, when a princess finally gets her prince) came about two weeks after the two confirmed their long-rumored romance by…making out in Miami!

Camila even dropped the L-bomb on Shawn in honor of his 21st. “Happy birthday to this magic human,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you!” This may be the closest that Shawn and Camila come to verbally acknowledging their romance. “They don‘t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already,” an insider told Hollywood Life. The “Senorita” collaborators are “having fun,” and they’re in no rush to put a label on what they have.

The two, who worked together on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” have been friends for years and a second source says that they still have that friendship. There’s just “a lot [more] PDA” now. “They still do all the same things they used to do, like play video games, listen to music, play music, hang out.”