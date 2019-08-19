Things got a bit awkward for Wendy Williams when she tried to attend a party hosted by her longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, over the weekend — because he had security block her from getting inside!

50 Cent has NO shame, and he proved it on Aug. 19 by bragging about how he had Wendy Williams blocked from entering his New York City pool party over the weekend! The rapper hosted his famous Tycoon Pool Party over the weekend, and video showed Wendy arriving to the event, only to be held back from getting inside by a security guard. It’s unclear what she’s saying to security in the video, but she appears to be trying to talk her way in as she’s approached. 50 took to Instagram to share the video, and — of course — throw some shade at the talk show host.

“You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me,” he wrote. “B**** wait outside.” It’s no secret that Wendy and 50 have been feuding for years. She’s not shy when it comes to making her opinions about him known during Hot Topics on her talk show, and he has never been afraid to fire back at her on social media. Wendy is often commenting on 50’s feuds and relationships on her show, while he has done everything from body shame her, to making fun of the way she looks, calling her out for her former drug addiction and more.

It does appear that Wendy did eventually make it inside the bash, as she posted photos with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and Snoop Dogg, who performed at the event, on Instagram. Kevin was celebrating his 19th birthday over the weekend, and his mom clearly made it one for him to remember!

Fans of the rapper flooded the comments section of his Instagram post with messages to show how funny they thought the video was. However, others also slammed him for being ‘petty’ and taking things too far in his feud with Wendy. Wendy is currently on summer break from her talk show, but hopefully we’ll hear more about how this all went down when she returns to our TV screens on Sept. 16!