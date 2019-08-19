Kristen Stewart fights her toughest battle yet as she fights to stay alive while 7 miles below the ocean’s surface in the movie ‘Underwater.’ The first trailer is downright terrifying.

When you’re 7 miles from the ocean’s surface, you pray that nothing goes wrong. Unfortunately, something does in Underwater. Kristen Stewart plays an underwater researcher named Norah who joins a crew 5000 miles from land in a subterranean laboratory. Norah is brushing her teeth when she feels a shake, which shouldn’t be happening. When she walks outside the bathroom, she notices water dripping from the ceiling. Suddenly, water comes crashing in from the outside. She manages to run to safety before she drowns. An earthquake has destroyed the laboratory, but there’s something else that Norah and her crew have to worry about.

The crew realizes that they’ve drilled into the bottom of the ocean and don’t know what came out. Now they have to walk to the station across the bottom of the ocean with insufficient oxygen to get to safety and radio for help. Once they’re outside the lab, that’s when the real terror comes into play. Norah and her team fight to stay alive as they face off with an undersea monster.

The monster — or possibly multiple monsters — is never fully shown during the trailer, which only makes things scarier. One of the crew members asks at one point, “What is that?” This team has no idea what they’re dealing with. Not everyone is going to make it out alive, that’s for sure. This thriller will undoubtedly keep movie-goers on the edge of their seats until the very end of the movie.

Underwater also stars T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, and John Gallagher Jr. The movie will hit theaters on Jan. 10, 2020.