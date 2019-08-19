Tiny Snuggles Up To ‘Sexy’ T.I. As They Sit Courtside At BIG 3 Basketball Game

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris supported her ‘sexy a*s’ man at the BIG3 games in Dallas where he performed on August 17! The pair cuddled up courtside in new photos, giving a whole new meaning to ‘relationship goals.’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has been holding T.I. down for over 18 years, and the proof is in the pictures! The singer joined her man [SEEN HERE] in Dallas over the weekend for his performance at The BIG3 Ballout games. Tiny, 44, and Tip, 38, were photographed sitting courtside together, while she lounged in her man’s lap. “Don’t let the pic fool u I enjoyed myself at the Big 3 game today,” Tiny captioned a collage of Instagram photos of the pair. “I was just enjoying this sexy a$$ man of mine,” she added.

In other pics, Tiny and Tip, who celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in early August, were seen holding hands while walking backstage. She gazed at him as he smiled back at her in the snap, which he playfully captioned, “Maaaaan Now Here she go wit HER sh-t”. In another solo photo, Tiny was pictured smiling as Tip took the court for an explosive performance. He rapped his classic hits, including his 2006 track, “What You Know?”

Tip recently supported Tiny after she released her latest single, “I F–kin <3 U” on May 2, under her sultry alter ego, “Ryder”. The love song was inspired by her 18-year relationship Tip, she previously told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview after the song was released. “He loves Ryder!”, Tiny said when asked about Tip thoughts about her red-haired, edgy persona. Nonetheless, the rapper doesn’t enjoy sharing Ryder now that Tiny’s exposed her to the world. “I get what he’s saying. I really feel like I should make her someone else and if I do that he’ll forget all about it,” she explained.

(Video credit: Instagram / Ballislife Arizona)

While Tiny and Tip have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, as seen in the new photos, their relationship is thriving. “We’re in a great place,” Tiny admitted during our interview in May. “[It’s] just day by day. Every day is different. Tomorrow I may not like him, and today I love him, so that’s just what we have, but we’re still sticking together. We’re still fighting for it.”