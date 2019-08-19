‘The Politician’ Trailer: Ben Platt Goes To Crazy Lengths To Become Student Body President

Ryan Murphy is blessing us with an all-new show that’s going to be the definition of insane. The first trailer for ‘The Politician’ dropped on Aug. 19 and we’re already so obsessed.

Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart wants to become student body president and he’ll just about anything to get what he wants. The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s highly-anticipated new Netflix series The Politician follows Payton’s wild journey. Think of The Politician as Election times 100. Payton thinks he’s got the perfect running mate in Zoey Deutch’s Infinity Jackson, but a scandal threatens everything he’s worked so hard for. There’s a video going around of Infinity using a gay slur. Payton is furious, to say the least. Now he has to do damage control.

“I’m warning you, don’t mess with my dream,” Payton says to someone in the trailer. His mother Georgina Hobart, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, admits, “Your ambition frightens me.” Payton soon finds himself going face-to-face with Lucy Boynton’s Astrid Sloan. American Horror Story legend Jessica Lange also stars as the hilarious Dusty Jackson, Infinity’s grandmother. As always, Jessica manages to steal every scene she’s in. Dusty’s insane wig is quite something.

But beneath Payton’s tough exterior, he’s vulnerable, too. “I don’t know yet if I’m a good person,” an emotional Payton tells River Barkley, played by David Corenswet. River replies, “You don’t have to be a good person. As long as you do good things.” That’s easier said than done, River.

The first season of The Politician will consist of 8 episodes. Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Martina Navratilova, Dylan McDermott, January Jones, Trey Easton, Trevor Eason, Ryan Haddad, Jackie Hoffman, Teddy Sears, Joe Morton, and Sam Jaeger also star. The Politician will begin streaming on Netflix on Sept. 27.