‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Confesses She’s ‘Scared To Death’ Amid Daughter’s Cancer Scare In New Trailer

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ ladies are back. The trailer for the forthcoming season of the reality show dropped on Aug. 19 & it sounds like this is set to be one intense season.

A sneak peak trailer for the new season of Teen Mom 2 is here, but it looks like it won’t be all rainbows and butterflies on the upcoming season of the MTV hit show. At the 30 second mark of the revealing trailer, Leah Messer, 27, shockingly reveals a health scare regarding her daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert, 6.”Addie got sick…I’m scared to death. It could be cancer,” Leah can be heard saying as she talks to a friend on the phone.

That wasn’t the only tumultuous moment in the trailer. At one point in the clip the newest cast member, Jade Cline, 22, can be heard screaming outside her home. “I don’t understand, this is my house and he’s been abusing me,” she can be heard saying. Jade originally appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and joins previous cast members Chelsea, Kail, Leah and Briana on the show.

It looks like there will be no shortage of drama in the series, despite Jenelle Evans, 27, leaving the show. In another part of the clip, Briana can be heard expressing her frustrations on Nova’s dad Devoin and a messy incident involving alcohol. “He’s just drunk. What if something were to happen to Nova?” she remarks at one point in the eye-opening clip.

The Teen Mom 2 ladies will be back in action before we know it and not only that, but they’re moving to a new night! The new season of the show premieres Tuesday, September 10. Catch the latest trailer for the season, above!