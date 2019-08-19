Selena Gomez Gives Retro Vibes In Denim Shorts & Floral Shirt While Rollerskating With Friends

Selena Gomez slayed in a retro outfit while hitting up a roller rink with her friends for a fun night out. Her shorts and blouse would look right at home in the early ’80s.

Call her the dancing queen! Selena Gomez, 27, took it back to the early 1980s during a night out with friends at the Skateland roller rink, dressing up like a SoCal skater girl from back in the day. Selena posted two photos on Instagram from her fun rollerskating session with her pals that showed her posing like she belonged in Xanadu amidst the glowing lights and sparkles from the disco ball. The “Wolves” singer rocked a pair of ripped, knee-length denim shorts and a red, floral blouse tied up around her waist to show just a hint of skin. She completed the look with dark lipstick and white socks.

It was all very “Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 3″ of her. You can see the cute pics of Selena roller skating with her friends below! Selena captioned it, “Siri play ‘I wanna be your lover'”, referencing Prince‘s classic song from 1980. However, it was clear from the comments that the Selenators only wanted to hear music from Selena herself. “Siri hack into Selena’s emails and release the SG2 lead single,” on fan joked. “play SG2 please 😌,” begged another. “Siri play collab with Taylor Swift,” a fan commented. The people have spoken, Selena!

The new music’s coming eventually, but Selena has a few things to do first. She recently released another epic PUMA collaboration, and the photos from her campaign were beautiful. In one, Selena shows off her taut tummy in white sweats and a matching cropped sweatshirt. The second, she rocks a PUMA jersey and short shorts.

Selena’s also working on building a makeup empire. Selena filed the paperwork to trademark a cosmetics line in California in July 2019 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to sell “fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, bath preparations, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skin care preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, cleaning preparations, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils.”