See Pic
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Gives Retro Vibes In Denim Shorts & Floral Shirt While Rollerskating With Friends

Shutterstock
Selena Gomez poses next to a classic car as she shows off her summer style for Puma. The singer and actress, 27, showcases the brand's new Puma Cali Remix sneaker / trainer as she displays a beaming smile in a white tracksuit. The Cali remix collection is available from August 15. Editorial use only. Please credit Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA. 09 Aug 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for PUMA. Photo credit: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA480406_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez poses next to a classic car as she shows off her summer style for Puma. The singer and actress, 27, showcases the brand's new Puma Cali Remix sneaker / trainer as she displays a beaming smile in a white tracksuit. The Cali remix collection is available from August 15. Editorial use only. Please credit Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA. 09 Aug 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for PUMA. Photo credit: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA480406_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez gets reflective - as she poses in the mirror for a new fashion campaign. The star showcases a new collection from sportswear giant Puma. Selena, 27, models the brand's LQD Cell Shatter Luster shoe in these campaign images. She said: “You should always feel confident to be you in the gym or anywhere else. Puma has always been on the forefront of shattering barriers and that’s just another reason I happen to love the new sneaker." The new LQD CELL Shatter Luster collection is available now from Puma. Editorial use only. Please credit PUMA.COM/MEGA. 24 Jul 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for PUMA. Photo credit: PUMA.COM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA472204_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Political News Editor

Selena Gomez slayed in a retro outfit while hitting up a roller rink with her friends for a fun night out. Her shorts and blouse would look right at home in the early ’80s.

Call her the dancing queen! Selena Gomez, 27, took it back to the early 1980s during a night out with friends at the Skateland roller rink, dressing up like a SoCal skater girl from back in the day. Selena posted two photos on Instagram from her fun rollerskating session with her pals that showed her posing like she belonged in Xanadu amidst the glowing lights and sparkles from the disco ball. The “Wolves” singer rocked a pair of ripped, knee-length denim shorts and a red, floral blouse tied up around her waist to show just a hint of skin. She completed the look with dark lipstick and white socks.

It was all very “Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 3″ of her. You can see the cute pics of Selena roller skating with her friends below! Selena captioned it, “Siri play ‘I wanna be your lover'”, referencing Prince‘s classic song from 1980. However, it was clear from the comments that the Selenators only wanted to hear music from Selena herself. “Siri hack into Selena’s emails and release the SG2 lead single,” on fan joked. “play SG2 please 😌,” begged another. “Siri play collab with Taylor Swift,” a fan commented. The people have spoken, Selena!

The new music’s coming eventually, but Selena has a few things to do first. She recently released another epic PUMA collaboration, and the photos from her campaign were beautiful. In one, Selena shows off her taut tummy in white sweats and a matching cropped sweatshirt. The second, she rocks a PUMA jersey and short shorts.

View this post on Instagram

Siri play “I wanna be your lover”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena’s also working on building a makeup empire. Selena filed the paperwork to trademark a cosmetics line in California in July 2019 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to sell “fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, bath preparations, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skin care preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, cleaning preparations, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils.”