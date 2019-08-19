Luann de Lesseps Teases Who Will & Won’t Be The New ‘RHONY’ Cast Member On Season 12 Of Show

Spill the tea, Luann de Lesseps! With Ramona Singer ‘gunning’ to get Missy Pool cast on ‘RHONY,’ her frenemy Luann hinted at whether or not fans will see Missy become a ‘Housewife’ on the next season.

“I just read that Ramona [Singer, 62] wants to cast Missy [Pool] … on the next season,” Michelle Collins said to Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, 54, on the Aug. 19 episode of SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show. Luann, upon hearing of Roman’s ambitions, shot down these casting rumors. “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” she said. When asked why she didn’t think Missy wasn’t going to get cast, Luanna replied: “I think they already cast somebody else. Can’t tell you who but I think they did.”

When Michelle pressed Luann for some hints (“Married? Single?”), the RHONY star kept her mouth shut – because she didn’t have any details to spill. “Don’t quote me. I can’t tell you. I don’t know that much about this person,” she told Michelle. If that is the case, it’s not Missy, since she’s quite familiar with Ms. Pool. Missy previously dated Lu’s ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, before he and Luann became exclusive. This relationship seemingly contributed to Lu and Tom’s divorce. During the season 9 finale, he told Missy that he still gets “choked up” at the sight of her, indicating that he still carried a torch for his ex-flame.

Lu and Tom extinguished their marriage in Aug. 2017, ending their seven-month matrimony a week before the above “hot mic” moment aired on television. While the fires of passion died out between Lu and Tom, the conflict between “The Countess” and her fellow RHONY co-stars remains red hot. During the Season 11 reunion special, Ramona got up in Luann’s face over her sobriety, which left the “Countess” feeling very “attacked,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She felt like everyone kept kicking her when she was struggling and down and trying her best to work hard and stay sober.”

The feud between Lu and Ramona would definitely continue if Missy were to be made a full-time Housewife. “Ramona knows that having Missy join would be great for TV,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ramona and Lu aren’t in the best of places, and Ramona would like another ally for herself. Ramona knows how much it would get under Lu’s skin if Missy joined. She thinks Missy would be a great fit, so she made the introduction and pitched the idea.” It sounds like the producers weren’t on board with Ramona’s plan. So, who is the new Housewife?