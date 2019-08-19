Lois Robbins Reveals She Was Inspired To Write Her One-Woman Show ‘L.O.V.E.R’ After A Psychic Reading

Lois Robbins returns to the stage to tell a candid story that is not only her own, but almost every woman’s. She reveals to HL what inspired her.

Lois Robbins breaks down life, love and sex through the eyes of a grown woman in her one-woman off-Broadway show, L.O.V.E.R. The coming-of-age, self-love story is one that is her own, but also cuts deep into the hearts of female audience members, and even male viewers. “I don’t really think it was a choice,” Lois told HollywoodLife.com about being so open about her sexual history and relationships on the stage. “I had this psychic reading and the psychic said to me, ‘You started writing a book. It’s not a book. It’s a play, and it’s about sex and a woman’s journey, and you know how to write that, and if you do, it’s a game changer.”

The New York-native continued, “It was literally as if someone was writing it for me. I bolted up in bed that night after the reading, and I started writing an outline.” The show’s name is actually an acronym, but fans need to see the show to find out exactly what it means. “While the show is about sex, it’s really about self and self-love, and finding self-love, and that’s what I want people to walk away with.” Lois, who has had roles in the films Motherhood and Blowtorch, becomes other characters in the one-woman show, and told HL that it’s a lot of “sense memory work” that goes into it as an actor.

“No matter what you’re doing as an actor, even if you’ve written it, you are playing a character. Some of it is really just trying to recall, to the best of my ability, those moments in my life,” she explained. “Karen Carpenter, my incredible director, let me know that I need to be up to the challenge of doing some very deep soul searching, and she wants every moment to be fully realized, and I intend to do that.”

L.O.V.E.R. begins previews on August 21 for a September 8 opening at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street). Get your tickets now!