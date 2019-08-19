Lauren Hashian’s Wedding Dress: See Gorgeous White Gown She Wore To Marry The Rock

The Rock & his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, officially got married on August 18 in Hawaii & Lauren looked stunning in a sheer white lace wedding dress.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, and his girlfriend of 11 years, Lauren Hashian, 34, officially got married in Hawaii on August 18 and Lauren’s wedding dress was drop-dead-gorgeous. For the occasion, Lauren opted to wear a skintight sleeveless white lace gown with a plunging V-neckline, which you can see here. Lauren’s dress was the Mira Zwillinger Dara Open-Back Chantilly Lace Sheath Gown, which hugged her petite, toned frame perfectly. The sheath gown is made from tulle and features an embroidered Chantilly lace overlay, with the body of the dress hugging her frame, and the skirt flowing out into a sheer skirt, with gorgeous floral embellishments. Not only did the neckline featuring a plunging V, the back of the dress had a matching plunging open-back detail as well. The stunning gown retails for $12,540 and is available in sizes 0-16.

Not only was Lauren’s dress absolutely gorgeous, but her accessories were even better. Lauren paired the dress with a stunning long sheer tulle veil, which was clipped to the back of her hair and flowed out behind her, while a simple but gorgeous diamond bracelet completed her look. As for her glam, Lauren opted to keep her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous waves, with her hair parted to the side. Her hair was done down in gorgeous, effortless barrel curls, while her makeup was subtle except for a glossy nude lip and a soft smokey eye.

The couple looked absolutely stunning for their romantic ceremony and not only did Lauren wear white, but The Rock did as well. Dwayne opted to wear a pair of thin ivory linen trousers, pairing it with a sheer, crisp white button-down shirt, which was tucked into his pants. In true Dwayne style, he chose to keep his shirt unbuttoned half-way down his chest, showing off his bare stomach. A pair of black leather dress shoes completed his beachy wedding day look.

We absolutely loved the way the couple looked for their wedding day and Lauren’s dress was gorgeous. The newlyweds seriously make a good looking couple.