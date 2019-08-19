Gallery
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Cutest Vacation Pics On Her Birthday Trip

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a lavish 22nd birthday trip with her family & of course, her boyfriend Travis was in tow. The couple made so many sweet memories together during their travels & the photos are truly heart-melting!

Kylie Jenner turned 22-years-old on August 10 and of course, she celebrated in a big, big way. The makeup mogul jet set across the globe with friends and family, and even rented out a massive yacht to kick off the adventure. While the likes of Kris Jenner, 63, Corey Gamble, 38, Sofia Richie, 20, and baby Stormi, 18 mos. joined the trip, the photos of Kylie and her rapper beau Travis Scott, 28, were some of the cutest of all. Between adorable PDA pics and sweet lunch dates, these two were picture perfect during their travels. Just look at  how happy they looked when they stepped out for a relaxing day in Portofino, Italy on Aug. 12. The two stars took a casual stroll around the coastal town that day and were completely attached at the hip. The lovebirds held hands the entire time as they enjoyed the day together.

Then, on Aug. 14, Kylie and her man arrived in Antibes, France! Their European adventures continued when they touched down in the gorgeous town on the French Riviera. They were sure to continue their loving PDA display when they were photographed walking along the dock with little Stormi in tow. The family was absolutely beaming as they spent time together and strolled into town for lunch.

One thing’s for sure; Kylie and her man were looking so stylish for the entirety of their trip. When they were spotted boating on Aug. 12, they looked fashionable as they headed out on their water excursion. Kylie and her man matched in twinning blue ensembles and their baby girl even sported a blue-colored outfit as well. Families that slay together stay together, right? While Kylie and her little one donned nearly identical frocks, the “Sicko Mode” rapper matched his leading ladies in a blue, patch work jacket paired with chino pants.

Travis Scott Kylie Jenner
Before gallivanting around Europe, Kylie pulled out ALL the stops for her big day. The cosmetics queen slipped into a wild, feathered pink mini dress from The Attico and was a vision for her b-day. The frock was complemented by neon green shades and a diamond necklace and clearly, Kylie had set out to make her 22nd birthday a memorable one. With her “hubby” Travis at her side, this trip was definitely one for the books! See even more photos of the couple together by clicking through the gallery above.