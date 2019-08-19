Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Says She ‘Doesn’t Work’: I’m A ‘Working Mom’
After taking her kids on yet another summer vacation, Kourtney Kardashian got called out by a troll who says she ‘this is why people think you don’t work.’ Kourt clapped right back she does work, as a mom.
Kourtney Kardashian just spent two weeks on vacation in Italy with her three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Now that she’s back in the U.S. she’s on another getaway with her brood, this time heading to catch some R&R in Idaho. She posted a series of Instagram photos of herself on a golf course on Aug. 18 with some pals and her daughter. But Kourtney took heat from a troll who commented, “Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl 💁🏽♀️.” The reality star came hitting back hard.
The 40-year-old responded, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the fullest.” She added “Travel diary coming soon” to her Poosh lifestyle website, so she is actually doing a working vacation. Family friend Faye Resnick, 62, came to Kourt’s defense, commenting “So beautiful 💕Enjoy every last minute spending time with your beautiful babies Kourtney. You are the perfect mother 🌸💗💕,” to which the mom of three responded back “@fayeresnick I love you 💞.”