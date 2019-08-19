See Comment
Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Says She ‘Doesn’t Work’: I’m A ‘Working Mom’

Senior Evening Writer

After taking her kids on yet another summer vacation, Kourtney Kardashian got called out by a troll who says she ‘this is why people think you don’t work.’ Kourt clapped right back she does work, as a mom.

Kourtney Kardashian just spent two weeks on vacation in Italy with her three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Now that she’s back in the U.S. she’s on another getaway with her brood, this time heading to catch some R&R in Idaho. She posted a series of Instagram photos of herself on a golf course on Aug. 18 with some pals and her daughter. But Kourtney took heat from a troll who commented, “Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl 💁🏽‍♀️.”  The reality star came hitting back hard.

The 40-year-old responded, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the fullest.” She added “Travel diary coming soon” to her Poosh lifestyle website, so she is actually doing a working vacation. Family friend Faye Resnick, 62, came to Kourt’s defense, commenting “So beautiful 💕Enjoy every last minute spending time with your beautiful babies Kourtney. You are the perfect mother 🌸💗💕,” to which the mom of three responded back “@fayeresnick I love you 💞.”

Kourtney felt tons of love and support from fans. “Kourtney, thank you for showing ppl how to be a DEDICATED MOM….You are Naturally BEAUTIFUL,” a woman named Karen told her while user Linda wrote, “You keep on making your memories. You will cherish them forever. You are a great mom and I love the way you go about your business. You go Kourtney you are great.” Another fan cheered on Kourtney, telling her “You are true mother goals 👏🏻 Memories with kids should always be priority 💜 Never change!”

Kourtney just got back from two weeks in Italy where she made plenty of wonderful memories with her kids along with pals Simon Huck and Phil Riportella. She took Penelope out for a mother-daughter gelato run and showed plenty of photos exploring the town of Portofino with her three kids. In several videos Penelope took Reign by the hand and sweetly led him as the family strolled down pretty garden side streets.
In an Instagram photo aboard a boat with her three kids on Aug. 10, Kourtney wrote “Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears).” Being a mom is clearly Kourtney’s greatest joy.