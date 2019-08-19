Kendall Long Reveals Secret To Making Relationship With Joe Amabile Last After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

One year after finding love with Joe Amabile on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Kendall Long opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how they’ve kept the romance going after the show.

It’s been one years since Kendall Long and Joe Amabile fell in love and started their relationship on Bachelor in Paradise, and they’re going strong! We caught up with Kendall at the WE tv and OK! Magazine red carpet for the return of Love After Lockup on Aug. 13, and she dished all about how the two have stayed so strong. “I think it’s just being completely honest and upfront about everything,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We have a completely transparent relationship because it just started that way on Paradise.”

Plus, Kendall pointed out that she and Joe are always making sure to “bring out the immaturity” in each other. “We like to be immature and a little weird,” she explained. “In general, it keeps life interesting. Also, we’ve had time apart — he was on [Dancing With the Stars] tour and I’m off doing work, so we come back together and have some excitement to share and our little adventures.” Kendall also revealed that she still finds Joe to be “sexier than ever,” and had nothing to share when it came to plans for an engagement or wedding in the future.

Kendall and Joe got together at the very beginning of season five of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed last summer. They were one of the strongest couples on the beach, but before fantasy suites, Kendall started getting cold feet. Joe told her he was in love with her, but she was admittedly unsure about her feelings, and when she wouldn’t commit to him, he decided to leave the show. She did the same right after.

However, after filming ended, Kendall realized that she still had feelings for Joe, and she flew to his home in Chicago to win him back. They got back together and have been in a happy relationship ever since! Now, other couples are forming on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, and they could certainly learn a thing or two from Joe and Kendall!