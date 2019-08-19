‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww Brags Over Having ‘Lots Of Sex’ With New BF After Split With Roger In New Teaser

JWoww and her new boyfriend Zack have been spending a ton of time between the sheets, she reveals in a new preview for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’! Meanwhile, the teaser also shows The Situation heading to jail, Vinny stripping, and so much more!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, are still going strong, and their sex life is thriving! “I’m having lots and lots and lots of sex!”, Jenni says in a new teaser for upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Ahead of her admission, the mother-of-two is seen kissing her new boyfriend in a cute clip. Watch the brand new preview, below!

The teaser opens with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admitting, “It’s crazy what can happen in a year,” seemingly referencing his ongoing issues with the mother of his child, Jen Harley. Elsewhere in the teaser, newlywed, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to begin his prison sentence. He’s seen on Instagram Live saying, “Take me to jail,” just moments before entering the penitentiary.

Meanwhile, Deena Cortese shows off her newborn baby boy, Christopher John Buckner, to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who calls herself “a little meatball auntie,” before playfully offering the baby a beer. Additionally, Angelina Pivarnick is seen going off on Vinny Guadagnino, who previews his strip-down at his Chippendales show in Las Vegas. And, per usual, DJ Pauly DelVecchio professes his love for his best friend Vinny, as clips from his Las Vegas gig at Drai’s Nightclub plays. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

(Video credit: Instagram / ‘Jersey Shore’)

(Photo credit: Instagram / Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley)

Jenni went public with her new romance back in April on Instagram, after teasing a mystery relationship on social media for weeks prior. The reality star shared several photos and videos of the two heading to Harry Potter World at Universal. At one point, Jenni shared a video of herself getting a kiss on the forehead from from Zack while they were stuck in traffic.

Jenni also confirmed the relationship on an episode Snooki’s podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. When asked the name of her new man, Jenni responded, “24,” explaining, “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’“ Nicole added that Jenni had “been going through some sh-t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Fans of Jenni will know that she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, 43, in September 2018, after the two had a nasty and very public split. The pair — who share two children together, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 3 — were married for nearly three years.