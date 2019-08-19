Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Toned Figure While Lounging In Sexy Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez made a sizzling summer even hotter when she hit the water in a barely-there swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez got some much needed rest and relaxation after her It’s My Party tour ended, taking some “me time” while relaxing on the beach. In a new Instagram pic, aptly captioned “I love summer,” JLo perched on a hammock over the water while wearing a thong bathing suit with no back. The front of her one-piece suit isn’t visible from her pose, but we’re sure it’s just as sexy. She accessorized with just a pair of aviator sunglasses, and had her hair up in a messy bun. What’s amazing is JLo’s incredible figure. The Hustlers star just turned 50 years old on July 24, and her body has never looked better. Her legs and butt are toned and taut, and her skin is without a single flaw. See the pic of JLo in her sexy swimsuit HERE.

Seriously — 50 has never looked this good. JLo rocked a ton of skintight, revealing outfits during her It’s My Party concerts, and each and every one was hotter than hot. During her show at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 1, she stunned in a sheer, bejeweled bodysuit that left her right leg and left arm exposed. It’s a strange garment, but she made it look utterly sexy. Underneath the bodysuit, she wore a pair of nude, fishnet stockings dotted with rhinestones, and paired the look with silver, sparkly heels. Yes, she danced for hours in those things!

JLo’s fans on Instagram definitely thought she looked marvelous in her swimsuit. They flocked to the comments section on her pic with compliments. Fitness model Dolly Castro Chavez called her the queen. A fan wrote, “I can’t keep up with your perfectionist 😍🔥”. One called her the “catch of the day – literally 🔥”. Honestly, most of the comments were just the fire emoji.