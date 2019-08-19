‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Posts About ‘Losing Everything’ After Fighting With His Fiancee

Javi Marroquin shared a worrisome message to his Instagram after cops were reportedly called to a get-together where the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star and his fiancee, Lauren Comeau, had an alleged ‘huge fight.’

Javi Marroquin, 26, shared a quote about “losing everything” just hours before a troubling report emerged on Aug. 19, which claimed the Teen Mom 2 star got in a “huge fight” with his fiancee, Lauren Comeau, over the weekend. “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” read the words on Javi’s Instagram Story, which were originally shared by actor Lillo Brancato.

Before Monday rolled along, Kailyn Lowry’s ex reportedly got wrapped into a fight with his fiancée that was “so bad,” cops were allegedly called to the get-together where they were allegedly arguing in front of friends, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. However, no arrests were made and both parties remained at the home, the outlet reported. The alleged argument was only “verbal,” according to online records that The Ashley read, but the outlet’s source claimed the fight wasn’t a one-time thing. “They fight constantly, but this one was really bad. Something major went down,” the insider said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Javi for comment, in addition to Kailyn’s rep.

While Javi hasn’t directly spoken out on the situation, he and Lauren were no longer following one another on Instagram at the time of publication. Just five days ago (Aug. 14), they looked smitten with one another in a photo from their date at the Atlantic City Sugar Factory that Javi shared on Instagram! “Roses are red, violets are blue.. sugar is sweet and so are you 😂,” he captioned the cuddly post, which earned a flirty comment from Lauren: “Corny and sweet, bonus points for you daddy 😘.” The couple recently hit two big milestones: the arrival of their son, Eli, in Nov. 2018, and a proposal in June 2019.

The parents even enjoyed a romantic getaway to Tulum in July, where they swam in sinkholes, went scuba diving and drove dune buggies in the Mexican city. Javi began dating Lauren, an Arbonne manager, in 2017, following the end of his two-year marriage with Kailyn in 2016. The Crossfit gym owner shares a five-year-old son, Lincoln, with the MTV star.