Hunter McGrady Reveals Why She ‘Can’t Stand’ The Term ‘Shedding For The Wedding’: ‘It’s Unrealistic’

Hunter McGrady is tackling size inclusivity and body positivity as ‘The Knot’s cover girl!

Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady, 26, continues to spread her body positive, self-loving messages in the best ways! This time, she’s the stunning covergirl for The Knot’s Fall 2019 Fashion Issue, dishing on her recent nuptials, size inclusivity in the wedding industry and her own shopping experience. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Hunter revealed that she was incredibly turned off of a “wedding diet,” as it can make the process “unenjoyable.” “I cannot stand the term ‘shedding for the wedding.’ The whole concept to me just blows my mind. I think that so many women just put so much pressure on themselves, and let’s be honest, they want to look thinner. That’s just what it is, and they put so much pressure on themselves and they forget what the process is about,” the SI: Swim rookie explained. “They forget that their fiancé asked them to marry them as they are. So, why are you changing yourselves so much? Why are you putting so much pressure on yourself to fit into this mold that you’re putting on yourself?”

She continued, “I just think it’s unrealistic and it’s unattainable. I think that it really makes the process unenjoyable.” Hunter revealed she did her whole wedding without a wedding planner, and it was actually “easy breezy!” “It was actually so much fun because I made it about me and Brian [Keys]’s love, and our commitment that we were making to each other — I didn’t make it about my ‘weight loss journey.'” Hunter, who was married in a curve-hugging Watters gown, added that her June 16 nuptials were “everything I’ve dreamt of and more.” “I wish I could live that day, every day, over and over and over,” she gushed.

When it came to choosing her gown, Hunter found there were very limited options for plus-sized women, and available, were very conservative. “I think a lot of plus-sized women are always told to cover up and we’re always told to wear certain things and don’t do this, don’t do that. Well, I come from the school of thought of, ‘I’m going to wear what I think makes me feel good,'” she said to HL. “I have gotten to a place where I’m so proud of my body, and I am so proud of my curves. It’s so important to love who you are, as you are, and I wanted to show that off on my wedding day.”

Hunter partnered with Watters to create two, curve-flaunting gowns for her special day. “My first dress was form-fitting and sexy, and my second dress was a high-neck gown. I went against what everyone was telling me not to do, because I feel that we should, as women, be able to wear anything that we want.”