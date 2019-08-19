‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Hannah Finally Chooses Between Dylan & Blake

Hannah finally puts an end to her love triangle on the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Plus, Demi is left more confused than ever when it comes to her feelings for Derek.

The Aug. 19 episode of Bachelor in Paradise begins after Jordan confronts Christian for taking up Nicole’s time after she already went on dates with him (Jordan) and Clay. Things get physical between them, with Jordan initiating the fight and Christian egging him on. Security is forced to intervene and tear them apart, and Nicole is left very shaken up. Chris Harrison pulls the rest of the group aside to reveal that Christian and Jordan are being sent home, as the show has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence.

After the drama comes to an end, Clay pulls Nicole aside for some alone time, and they re-establish their connection. Meanwhile, there’s still a lot of uncertainty ahead of the rose ceremony. Hannah is still torn between Blake and Dylan, and she has a big decision to make. Dylan sets up a romantic picnic for Hannah, and reiterates how much he cares about her. She apologizes for how hard the love triangle situation has been on him, but just moments later she’s making out with Blake right in front of him.

Finally, it’s time for the rose ceremony. Before things get underway, Onyeka steps forward and reveals that she hasn’t formed a connection with anyone, and is going to leave without giving out her rose. Demi gives her rose to Derek, Katie chooses Chris and Nicole unsurprisingly picks Clay. Then, Caelynn picks Dean, Tayshia goes with John Paul Jones, and Sydney gives her rose to Mike. Finally, Hannah is up, and everyone is waiting on the edge of their seats to see who she chooses. In the end, Hannah goes with Dylan, but there’s one rose left, and Kristina actually ends up giving her rose to Blake. So, Kevin, Wills and Cam are headed home.

The next morning, Hannah is all in with Dylan, and Blake is left feeling defeated. Lucky for him, Caitlin Clemmens shows up with a date card, and she asks him out. They partake in tantric yoga, and things get pretty steamy. Afterward, Blake opens up to Caitlin about all the drama that’s gone down with him on the show so far, and she’s understanding about it. They end the date by making out in the pool.

Blake’s biss is short-lived, though, because Dylan gets the next date card, and he has to watch Hannah go off with him. On the date, Dylan tells Hannah that he’s falling in love with her, and Hannah finally tells him that she’s “all in” with him. Consider the love triangle officially OVER!

Meanwhile, back on the beach, Chris and Katie express how strongly they feel for each other. John Paul Jones and Tayshia are heating up, as well, and they start getting to know each other on a deeper level. In a confessional, JPJ also admits that he’s starting to fall in love with Tayshia.

In Derek’s mind, things are going great with Demi, but Demi feels conflicted, because she was ‘casually dating’ a girl back home before the show started. Demi wants to give all of herself to just ONE person, so she’s confused about her feelings. Hannah Brown shows up to help Demi find clarity, and by the end of the conversation, Demi realizes how much her girlfriend back home, Kristian, means to her. “I’m trying to figure it out, but right now, I’m just really torn,” she admits.

Derek is understanding about the situation and lets Demi know that he’s going to continue to fight for her. “The best thing I can do is be a reminder to her of why she’s interested in me, and hope that that’s enough,” he says. We’ll see how it plays out when the show continues on Aug. 20!