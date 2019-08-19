‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Hannah Brown Shows Up & Helps Demi Find Clarity About What She Wants

Hannah Brown shocked everyone on the beach when she made a surprise appearance on the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and her visit left Demi Burnett with a lot to think about.

Demi Burnett got a pep talk from a very special friend on the Aug. 19 episode of Bachelor in Paradise — Hannah Brown! Hannah showed up in Mexico to have an important conversation with her friend. Before heading to Paradise, Demi confided in Hannah about how she had recently been ‘casually dating’ a woman, Kristian, at home. However, on the show, she’s been falling for Derek Peth, which has obviously left her a bit conflicted.

“I have Derek in front of me and it feels nice to be around him, but I don’t have Kristian around me, so I don’t know how I’d feel if it was just me and her,” Demi explains in her confessional. “It’s easy for people who are exploring options here because all of their options are here, and one of my options is not here. So that’s where it gets a little difficult for me.” Of course, everyone is super confused when Hannah shows up, but she wastes no time pulling Demi aside for a one-on-one chat.

“I’m so excited to be in Mexico, but I do have a purpose to be here,” Hannah says. “I had a conversation with Demi before she left to go to Paradise, and she let me know about her relationship with Kristian, who is a woman. I could tell that the relationship is something significant for her, but she still decided to do this. I want to see where her head’s at with everything and ultimately make sure that my friend is okay.”

Demi opens up to Hannah about how “confusing” and “stressful” everything has been for her. “As much time as I’m spending with [Derek], and I’m enjoying everything, I’m still thinking about Kristian a lot,” Demi says. “I told him I still think about her and he was amazing about it. He was so accepting about it. It was the sweetest thing.”

Demi goes on to explain that she considers Derek a “gem,” BUT she feels the same way about Kristian. “She’s one of the best people I’ve never met and everyone adores her, as well,” Demi explains. “She’s so good for me. So they’re both good for me. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what I want. I’m very conflicted.”

By the end of her conversation with Hannah, Demi has more clarity about what she wants. “I’m coming to terms with being comfortable with everyone knowing who I am, knowing this part of me that I’ve been scared to talk about, scared to share with people,” Demi reveals. “I’m being very open about something that I haven’t talked about a lot and — not that I’m shutting the door on him — but he deserves to know what’s really going on. I owe it to him to tell him — the relationship I had back home is a lot more serious and still means a lot to me. I don’t want to disappoint or hurt him, but it’s killing me.”

Demi opens up to Derek about how confused she is, and he lets her know that she doesn’t have to rush into things or figure out her feelings just yet. At the end of the episode, Demi asks to see Chris Harrison, and the rest of the cast is left confused about her fate on the show. We’ll have to see what happens next during the Aug. 20 episode!