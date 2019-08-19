Christopher Meloni Raves Over ‘SVU’s Milestone 21st Season: It’s ‘Something Very Special’

Christopher Meloni may have left ‘Law & Order: SVU’ back in 2011 but he still has so much love for the show. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about ‘SVU’ reaching the history-making season 21.

Law & Order: SVU will return for its 21st season Sept. 26 on NBC. This season is unlike any other season. Law & Order: SVU is making history with season 21. The series is now the longest-running primetime live-action series ever. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with former star Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler, about SVU’s legacy and reaching this incredible milestone.

“It’s amazing and I am happy with everyone connected with the show past and present,” Christopher told HollywoodLife while talking about his partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “You know, it really is something very special and you can’t ask for a nicer set of people who are more dedicated. I did it for 12 years so I know what it is like and it is a grind. It’s a difficult show that requires a lot of the cast and crew so it is really a landmark.”

Christopher played Detective Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson up until season 12. Since leaving the show in 2011, Christopher has had notable roles on The Handmaid’s Tale, Underground, and Happy!

The actor is currently teaming up Hill’s Pet Nutrition to help spread the word about NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ fifth annual Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign. Christopher has two rescue dogs of his own, Boots and Scotty. Since 2002, the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love Program has provided over $290 million worth of Hill’s brand pet foods to over 1,000 animal shelters. The program has also helped over 10 million pets find new homes and counting. Hill’s is a returning sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters.

“Hill’s is one of the biggest sponsors of the event and it is one of the biggest events focusing attention on getting these animals into homes and out of these shelters,” Christopher said about the partnership. “Getting them into the places in where people want them and they are going to love them and the part that Hill’s plays regardless of this event, these people are close to giving away close to a billion dollars worth of food to these shelters so I am really happy that Hill’s really walks the walk.”