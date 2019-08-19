Beth Chapman Vows To ‘Die In Her Boots’ In ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Sneak Peek 7 Weeks After Her Death

Beth Chapman may be gone, but her butt kicking legacy is living on through ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ which she filmed chasing down fugitives while battling cancer. She vowed to ‘die in her boots’ in action.

Beth Chapman’s throat cancer returned just as she was about to start shooting WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted alongside her beloved husband Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman. While on the show there will be glimpses of her in the hospital and receiving treatment, there’s going to be a lot more of her chasing down fugitives, driving in high-speed car chases and being the general bad-ass she always has been. In the show’s new trailer which you can watch below, Beth vowed to not go out in some hospital bed and said if she’s going to die, it will be “in my boots” chasing down bad guys. Sadly, she passed away in a Hawaiian hospital on June 26 from the disease at age 51.

“Our show has become very real. There’s nothing we want to hide from anybody. We let it all hang out. I’m battling cancer on the show,” she says over shots of her in a hospital gown and looking at weaves that replaces her lost blonde hair. In another scene she tells a family member, “I have a 50-50 chance of surviving it, with chemo.” As fans know, Beth didn’t undergo chemo in her latest fight, choosing to use alternative medicines and treatments.

“I don’t want to have my kids all surrounding my bed. I want to have them all in my car. I want to be out on the streets. I want to be kicking ass, booting in doors and taking names and dragging guys to jail. If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots,” Beth says as scenes show her out there in action catching fugitives with her husband and their team.

Can't wait any longer? Here's a sneak peek of #DogsMostWanted premiering Wednesday, September 4th at 9/8c only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/PQXlpr5c0A — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) August 20, 2019

Beth lost her valiant battle with cancer after she was rushed to Queen’s Hospital in Honolulu near the couple’s home on June 22. She was placed into a medically induced coma as her family members quickly flew to Hawaii to be by her bedside. She passed away on June 26 and was lovingly remembered in two memorials, one in a traditional Hawaiian celebration of life on June 29 and another at a church in Aurora, CO on July 13 as the couple had a home in Colorado as well. Dog gave moving and tearful eulogies at each of the services.

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WGN America.