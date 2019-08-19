‘Teen Mom OG’ Teases Amber Portwood’s Arrest & Breakdown In Emotional Season Finale

Amber Portwood’s arrest in connection to her alleged attack on her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, will finally be addressed in the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ A 911 call is even teased in the season finale trailer.

“Can the moms survive this shocking breakdown?” That’s the question that’s (very dramatically) asked in the teaser for the Teen Mom OG Season 8 finale, which airs on Aug. 19. While the teaser doesn’t specifically say who will suffer from this “shocking breakdown,” the clip obviously points to Amber Portwood, 29. Her ex, Gary Shirley, is seen sitting down for a serious conversation with his wife, Kristina Anderson, who looks flustered. “I wish we could just say it was a dream,” Kristina tells Gary, who shares a 10-year-old daughter, Leah, with the MTV star who has now been hit with a custody battle over her other child, James, 1, after being taken into custody on a domestic battery charge on July 5.

“This has an impact on all of us,” Gary says in the trailer, and the drama heightens with a snippet of audio from a 911 dispatcher. “I just received a text message from somebody saying their life is in danger,” the dispatcher says, and those ominous words cut between the distressed faces of Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout (both Teen Mom OG stars who accompanied Amber to her court hearing on July 25, along with Gary). And then, the image hits the screen: Amber’s mugshot.

While this is a trailer for the season finale, Amber is still wrapped up in legal woes after her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, accused her of allegedly attacking him and wielding a machete while holding their son in court documents. After Amber’s arrest, Andrew reportedly filed for sole custody of their child on July 9 and the mother of two was also hit with more charges of domestic battery and criminal recklessness. However, Amber reportedly earned visitation rights to see James by the end of July. “She’s very happy she was just awarded additional visitations. That was such a huge relief for her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who explained that Amber has been “staying strong” amid this setback by “seeing her doctors weekly, reading a lot and meditating.”

This Monday, it's the most shocking twist yet. 💔 Don't miss the #TeenMomOG season finale beginning at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/wdORQxVT3E — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) August 17, 2019

Leading up to the season finale, fans saw the tensions between Amber and Andrew grow. Amber even admitted that she recently felt “rage” towards her boyfriend in the Aug. 12 episode of Teen Mom OG, after the parents had a heated argument!