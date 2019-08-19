50 Cent Reveals Where He Stands With Lala Kent & Randall Emmett After Vicious Social Media Feud

50 Cent set the record straight about the status of his feud with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on ‘WWHL’ on Aug. 18. The rapper even revealed if he’ll be in attendance at the couple’s wedding following their spat over the $1 million Randall owed 50!

50 Cent, has “no problem” with Randall Emmett and Lala Kent after he went off on the couple on social media back in April over their $1 million money dispute. During a game of “Spill The FofTEA” on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, Andy Cohen asked 50 all of the burning questions that still remained following the feud, and the rapper, 44, answered all of them. “Do you regret taking your beef with Randall to social media?”, Andy asked, to which 50 replied, “No. I got me paid right away, he paid right away.”

Those who’ve followed the back and forth will know that Randall and 50 were in production business together. Randall had owed 50 money from a loan the rapper gave to him. And, when Randall didn’t pay up, 50 took the issue to social media, where he shared the back story, along with alleged text messages between the two, discussing Randall’s debt. “I’m sorry fofty,” Randall allegedly wrote in one of the messages, misspelling 50 Cent’s name, which led to a viral craze.

“Has Randall always called you Fofty? Was that a typo?”, Andy asked. “Nah, yeah, he was speeding,” 50, who was laughing, said while making hand gestures of texting. The rapper added that the nickname “Fofty” has been “a whole new thing,” since the text screen-grabs went viral.

50 went on to admit that he has not spoken to Randall or Lala since their feud went public. And, “no,” he “won’t” be at their upcoming nuptials, despite his admission that Vanderpump Rules is quite “interesting to me.”

The Power star also went on to clarify the story of exactly why Randall owed him money. “Did Randall ask to borrow money, or did you offer? How did that come about?”, Andy asked.

50 explained: “We was actually partnering on Cheetah Vision Films and we made profit, but he was positioning himself publicly as my partner, but he was receiving a salary. So, out of the profits that we actually made for the company, it was about a $1.3 million that he had owed,” 50 said. “And, he had paid — a portion of it was paid out of his portion of his production credit for ‘Power’ that was directed straight to me. But, he didn’t actually give me anything, and I was approached on BMF, he was partnering on the BMF series as well, and I was like, ‘If you don’t give me something, I’m going to pay myself back before you get a chance to pay me. So, send me something.'”

50 Cent ended up getting paid soon after he took the feud to social media, he revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post. He shared a text exchange with Randall confirming he “just got the wire.” The rapper captioned the post, “I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys.”