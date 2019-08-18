Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore’s Feud With NeNe Leakes Will Be Biggest ‘RHOA’ Drama This Season

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 12 will have a ton of drama due to Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore ‘constantly fighting’ with NeNe Leakes.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is bound to be a dramatic one. Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams still aren’t getting along with NeNe Leakes, and their feud will continue to play out on the upcoming season of their reality show. “Kenya and Porsha will never see eye to eye with NeNe. This season feels like Kenya and Porsha versus NeNe,” a source close to the show’s production tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Don’t worry about any of them quitting the show entirely due to the arguing, though. “They all seem to tolerate one another as employees, but that’s it,” the insider said, adding, “A lot of the drama and fighting will center around these three ladies going at it constantly.”

The feud is said to be so intense that other cast members can’t stay out of it, either. “Eva Marcille even gets involved in their conflict, which led NeNe not to speak with her at one point, too,” the source dished.

A reconciliation between these three costars is pretty much out of the question. “NeNe has no interest in repairing much with them, but the same can be said for Kenya and Porsha,” the insider noted, adding, “This season is gearing up to be really, really good.” A massive feud does make for great television!