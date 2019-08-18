Porsha Williams’ Adorable Daughter Pilar Cools Off With Her Own Personal Fan In Her Stroller

Porsha Williams shared a sweet video of her four-month-old daughter Pilar impressing her ‘auntie’ Maryam Aytac while relaxing in her stroller and keeping cool with her personal mini fan at an event.

Porsha Williams, 38, showed up to an event with her adorable four-month-old daughter Pilar on Aug. 17, and shared a video of the moment the tot made friend and “auntie” Maryam Aytac swoon with her cuteness. In the clip, Pilar aka PJ, can be seen sitting in her stroller while wearing a pink and orange outfit with what appears to be a pic of a pink peacock on the front. She has two matching bows in her hair and a mini fan that’s attched to the stroller blowing on her. The too-cute-for-words baby girl gives Maryam and another friend a serious look as Maryam gushes over her. “Hi cutie! You and your little fan! Oh my God, I can’t. She’s so cute,” she says in the video.

“Just cooling it ! Hey TiTi @maryamaytac1 #ShadyBaby2#RestingBabyFace,” Porsha captioned the video. Fans also commented on it and couldn’t help but point out the hilarious face PJ was making. “just doesn’t have time for none of it. 😆❤️,” one joked. “Lol lawd Pilar stay unbothered 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” another wrote. “Pj is so unimpressed 😂,” a third pointed out.

In addition to Porsha’s post, Maryam posted a photo with Porsha and Pilar to her own Instagram page from the event they were all attending, which appeared to be a little boy’s birthday party. “I Love this Face !! @pilarjhena .. definition of Unbothered 🤣💖.. #pj #pink #bday#identurnsone #porshawilliams#celebrations 🎂🧜‍♀️ @porsha4real,” she captioned the pic.

Porsha is known for often posting many videos and photos of baby Pilar, who she shares with Dennis McKinley, whenever she can and each one always ends up being just as cute, if not cuter, than the posts before it! It’s wonderful to see her express so much excitement as a mom and look forward to seeing more posts!