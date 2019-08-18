Heidi Klum, 46, Bares All In Sexy Shot Taken On Her Honeymoon With Husband Tom Kaultitz

Heidi Klum has never been shy about showing off her incredible body. She’s baring all in a pic taken on her Italian honeymoon with new husband Tom Kaulitz.

Maybe it traces back to her love of topless sunbathing, but Heidi Klum finds sharing her bare body to be a beautiful thing. The 46-year-old still has a killer figure, and decided to test Instagram’s no nudity policy with a racy black and white photo taken during her honeymoon with new husband Tom Kaulitz, 29. She’s seen wearing nothing but a towel that sits right where she flashes just a hint of her bare breasts.

Heidi’s seen looking off camera while her hair blows in the wind with the ocean in the background. She looks so beachy and appears to be on the deck of a boat. She and Tom have been yachting along the coast of Italy so maybe Heidi wanted to get in some sunbathing without having to worry about getting bikini lines interfering with her tan. In her caption she wrote, “All I see is 💦💧WATER.”

The couple had a formal wedding on a yacht in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3 after tying the knot in a small low-key nuptials in February. Ever since it’s been a nonstop PDA fest between the couple as they’re sailing along the Amalfi Coast for a very extended honeymoon. Heidi hasn’t been able to stop smiling the entire time and it’s clear how madly in love she is with her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband.

The couple even showed off their simple gold wedding bands in an IG photo she shared on Aug. 14. Heidi and Tom’s hands were intertwined with the rings on display and she captioned the photo, “I go with you wherever you want… even to the end of this world… by the sea on the beach.” The following day she shared a boomerang video while wearing a pretty floral sun dress holding up her hand with her gold wedding band on it, moving it up and down while touching her sunglasses. Clearly, Heidi is one happy and proud newlywed!