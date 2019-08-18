Cardi B took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to share a funny and cute video of her one-year-old daughter Kulture looking at her and showing off her sassy side in a store.

Cardi B, 26, spent some mother-daughter time with her hilarious one-year-old daughter Kulture on Aug. 17 and she captured a moment to remember all on film. The rapper appeared to be in a department store near a rack of clothing with her precious tot in a video she shared to Instagram. In the clip, little Kulture can be seen up-close before giving her mom some sassy side eye as she puts the camera on her and touches her arm to get and try her to look. Cardi then looks into the camera with a funny look of disbelief at her baby girl’s reaction. “😒🙄,” she perfectly captioned the post.

Once Cardi posted the hilarious moment, family, friends and fans, including Kulture’s dad Offset and her aunt Hennessy, couldn’t help but comment on Kulture’s reaction. “Stop playing with KK 😂,” Offset wrote while Hennessy’s response read, “That’s my niece ☺️🤣😌😚😌☺️🙋🏽‍♀️💖.”

Cardi’s latest post wasn’t the first time she’s posted videos of her funny daughter. She’s shared numerous eye-catching ones before, including one in July that showed her riding around in her own pink toy Rolls-Royce, which was a gift from Hennessy. “On my way to withdrawal [sic] money out my mommy’s bank account. My auntie Henny bought me this car 💁🏽‍♀️,” Cardi captioned the cute clip. She also shared a video of her mini-me climbing stairs while, as a concerned mom, she told her, “no”. The little girl again showed off her adorable side by smiling and waving her finger at Cardi before being picked up off the steps.

We hope to see more sweet videos of Kulture again in the future! They’re always something to smile at and remember, and we’re so happy for the new mom!