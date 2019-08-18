Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks & Pregnant Belly Without Clothes & Fans Love It

Ashley Graham is getting nothing but love for sharing a pic with stretch marks running across her bare skin during her pregnancy. Fans are telling her it’s what ‘real women’ look like.

Ashley Graham just announced her pregnancy and now she’s showing off the stretch marks that come with it. The 31-year-old model revealed on Aug. 14 that she and her husband of nine years Justin Ervin have a baby on the way, showing off an already sizable bump in a tight green dress. Show she’s one-upped herself by showing a pic of her bare skin from her torso to her thigh with stretch marks across it and fans are going wild for how open and honest she is with her pregnancy body.

“Same same but a little different,” Ashley captioned the photo and she got nothing but love in the comments. “Wish I could like this x 100000000 – so gorgeous xx,” one woman wrote while Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge left “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” as her response to the pic. Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott wrote “My Lord, THANK YOU for this.”

An attorney named Marissa wrote, “Thank you so much for sharing. Gorgeous. This is how women look in real life, actually this is very much how I look. I’m grateful for you and all the other women proudly showing themselves and wonder how it would have shaped my confidence to see these images in my teens and twenties. But I still love seeing them in my forties and excited for this generation of women.”

Ashley has always been such a role model for body positivity. She became the first plus sized model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition as a rookie in 2015, and a year later in 2016 she landed the coveted cover. Ashley has helped pave the way for models with curves to make it in an industry so used to using stick-thin women. Now with her latest photo showing that stretch marks are okay, she’s letting pregnant women know there’s nothing wrong with their growing bodies.