Tarek El Moussa Gives Update On Co-Parenting With Ex Christina As She’s Expecting Baby With New Hubby

Tarek El Moussa says he and ex Christina are working hard at being the best co-parents that they can be for their two kids, three years after their split.

Tarek El Moussa will always be tied to his ex-wife Christina Anstead through their two children, eight-year-old daughter Taylor and three-year-old son Brayden. He tells us that the former couple and Flip or Flop co-stars are getting along well when it comes to co-parenting their kids, which has been made especially easy because they both live in the same neighborhood in Orange County, CA.

“Co-parenting is going great, you know, we both focus on the kids and every decision we make is based on what’s best for the kids and we want them to be happy, and healthy, and just live it out. Until, you know, as much as possible. They live a block away from me so you know what, still here,” the 37-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tarek is off the market for the first time since he and Christina split in 2016. He’s now dating Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, 31, and its become so serious that she’s met his children. “They just adore her. She’s amazing to them and they just love her so much already so it’s good. Very fun and exciting for me as a father to see that bond,” he explains.

When it comes to Christina — who is about to give birth to a baby boy with new husband Ant Anstead, 40 — their respective relationships remain private. When we asked Tarek what Christina thinks about his new romance with Heather, he tells us “We haven’t talked about it,” and that “We keep our personal lives separate.” Hey, as long as the co-parenting is going well and they’re still able to work together on Flip or Flop, more power to them!