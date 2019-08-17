‘RHOA’ Cast Believes NeNe Leakes Is Being ‘Sincere’ As She Works On Fixing Relationships

After feuding with her cast mates in ‘RHOA’ season 11, NeNe Leakes is working on mending her relationships with her co-stars. They’re hopeful at how she’s trying to get in a good place with them.

NeNe Leakes is making a fresh start with her co-stars in Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season 12. She was feuding with most of the cast following an explosive season 11 reunion show where she ended up unfollowing all of the other ladies on social media. But NeNe’s making an effort to repair things as time has helped heal her wounds and let her cool off. “The ladies from RHOA are happy NeNe is doing so well and feel she really has been going out of her way to fix relationships and get to a good place,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They found her reach outs very sincere. Kandi (Burruss) and Cynthia (Bailey) specifically felt something deeper was going on there and missed her friendship. They were both sincerely worried about NeNe as they felt she hadn’t been herself. They both feel like she’s been making an effort and are confident they will be more than cordial before the season ends,“ our insider continues.

Kandi, 43, confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she and NeNe are in a good place at the moment. We caught up with her at Beautycon LA on Aug. 10 and asked if she and NeNe have mended fences. “Yes, which is shocking but I am getting along with NeNe right now, which is something that…NeNe is trying to work on some relationships in the group. We’ll see how it goes. She’s putting forth effort, but everybody has to meet each other halfway,” Kandi told us.

NeNe, 51, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, had a major falling out in the season 11 finale when former (and now current) cast member Kenya Moore, 48, showed up to Cynthia’s cocktail launch party. NeNe felt betrayed that no one had warned her and it caused a serious feud. Cynthia told us EXCLUSIVELY in July that, “I think the time and the space apart has been good for us both to kind of sit with ourselves and just — I think the time apart has been healthy for both of us.”

Cynthia added, “In terms of our friendship, I don’t ever see us being the way it was, but I definitely — I love her. I definitely would love to be cordial, we roll in the same circle, and to have a good time. NeNe is a good time. There’s nothing like fun NeNe. That’s the only one that I’m fine for, the NeNe that makes me laugh. I’ll take that NeNe all day long. It’s Nay Nay that I don’t like! I love NeNe!”