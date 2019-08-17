Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hang Out In LA After Singer Drops Song ‘Slide Away‘ About Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are back in L.A. from their Italian getaway and still joined at the hip. This comes one week after she announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Whatever is going on between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, they’re still together and have taken their possible romance back home to L.A. The ladies returned together from an Italian get Italy on Aug. 14 and now the pair has been photographed out shopping on Aug. 17 along with the 26-year-old’s mom Tish. Kaitlynn, 30, looked cute and casual in a white t-shirt and peach printed skirt as paparazzi caught up to them in a parking garage. Miley however wasn’t feeling having her picture taken as a bodyguard held up a jean jacket over her face so only her blue hombre jeans could be seen. She was pictured in the passenger’s seat of their SUV as it drove off.

The outing comes exactly one week after Miley’s camp broke the news that she and husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth, 29, had separated. The day prior on Aug. 9, Kaitlynn and Miley were photographed in bikinis making out poolside at a resort in Lake Como Italy, as the pair had been on vacation together while Liam was down under in Australia with his brothers.

Liam confirmed the split on Aug. 12, taking to his Instagram and writing, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”

Miley however made a very big statement about the split by releasing a goodbye song “Slide Away” on Aug. 16 and it’s totally about Liam. “Once upon a time it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed…it’s time to let it go,” she began. She continued in the chorus, “I bought my house in the Hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills, I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down — so won’t you slide away? Back to the ocean, and I’ll go back to the city life.” She also included the lyrics ““Move on we’re not 17, I’m not who I used to be,” as the couple met and fell in love when she was about that age when filming the 2010 movie The Last Song.