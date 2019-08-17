Katie Holmes didn’t seem bothered by pics of longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx sneaking out of a LA nightclub with stunning young singer Sela Vave. The actress was all smiles strolling through NYC.

Katie Holmes looked carefree as can be while out and about in New York on Aug. 17. The 40-year-old actress had a big smile on her face despite the fact that her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 51, was seen escorting beautiful young singer Sela Vave out of Bootsy Bellows nightclub by the hand in Los Angeles at 2 a.m. the same day. Katie looked gorgeous in a silky gold camisole-style top and slim fitting blue jeans and she strolled through the Big Apple. If she had seen the photos of Jamie and Sela, she was clearly wasn’t upset on the outside. You can see the pics of smiling Katie here.

That might be because Jamie’s been working with Sela as a record producer to advance the singer’s music career. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source tells PEOPLE. Jamie has appeared on Sela’s Instagram page quite a bit this summer. He first turned up in an IG pic of the two on June 30 where she captioned it, “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed 🙏🏽.” Still though, the optics of Jamie escorting her by the hand while leaving a club when she’s looking so hot in a tiny, silver low-cut mini-dress sure got people talking about whether or not Jamie and Katie had secretly split.

Sela most recently appeared in a group pic with Jamie at a Hamptons gala on Aug. 9, captioning the IG photo “That moment when you realize your on stage with @bep @rundmc @iamjamiefoxx and so many other icons while @bonjovi is singing #livingonaprayer #thehamptons were lit!! 🔥🔥🔥.” If Jamie is hanging with her at public events, Katie for sure would be aware of it by now if there was anything more going on between the two, since Sela hasn’t been quiet about spending time with the Oscar winner.

Sela also went on a group trip to Disneyland with Jamie and bunch of pals on July 19, captioning two pics “Unless your fighting in Toon Town this is the happiest place on earth! ❤️#disneyland #california.” Jamie and Katie have kept their six-year- romance so private and undercover that they didn’t even make it official until the 2019 Met Gala in May, where he joined Katie inside the event as her date. So it’s unclear if there’s been a split or they’re just keeping their relationship low-pro as they always have.