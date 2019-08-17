Gwen Stefani’s Return To ‘The Voice’ Has ‘Reinvigorated’ Blake Shelton’s ‘Love For The Show’

Blake Shelton loves ‘The Voice’ even more now that Gwen Stefani has rejoined the cast. He thinks her presence ‘has shaved the show.’

Blake Shelton thinks Gwen Stefani is the right fit for Adam Levine‘s replacement on The Voice. “This season Gwen has saved the show in Blake’s eyes,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He and the rest of the coaches were geared to work with Adam again but once that fell through the show had to scramble and Gwen stepped up.”

It’s not all that surprising that the country crooner would be happy about his girlfriend taking Adam’s seat. Gwen used to be on the show, which is how the couple met before they started dating in 2015. But she’s bringing something new to the table this time around. “Blake has seen a side of Gwen that he respects so much,” the insider added. “She is such a hard worker and to see that right in front of his face is very inspiring.”

But the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker rejoining the show isn’t the only thing fans have to look forward to on season 17. Blake will also bring his A-game against fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. “Blake has loved how this season has been going because he gets to sit next to John Legend and build that bond and friendship,” the source said. “He will continue dealing with Kelly who he is really great friends with and Gwen who we all know their status together. So instead of it being Blake against Adam he can play with everyone. It has actually reinvigorated Blake’s love for the show and it has blown a brand new fresh amount of air to the show for him that he has been doing for years.” Sounds like this is shaping up to be an excellent season of The Voice!