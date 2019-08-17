See Pics
Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Stock Up On Liquor For 1st Trip Together To Upstate NY – Pics

View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron made sure they were prepared for their weekend getaway when they stopped in Long Lake, NY on their road trip to grab a big box of liquor on Aug. 16.

Gigi Hadid, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, looked like they were gearing up to have a great time this weekend when they were spotted at a liquor store on Aug. 16! The rumored new couple made a pit stop in Long Lake, which is in upstate New York, on their road trip to get what appeared to be wine in a box that read “Pinot Noir”. Tyler was the one to run into the store to pick up the drinks as Gigi and a friend waited outside. The blonde model a long-sleeved white shirt with graphics on it and yellow bike shorts as the former Bachelorette contestant wore a black long-sleeved shirt, which he took off to reveal a tan T-shirt underneath and patterned board shorts. Check out the pics of Gigi and Tyler HERE!

This is the latest of many times Gigi and Tyler have been seen hanging out in the New York area over the past couple of weeks. On Aug. 15, they were spotted sitting alone at a Starbucks in Lake George and although there were reportedly a couple of other friends with them, they weren’t seen in a photo that an onlooker took and posted to Instagram.

Although the good-looking stars haven’t confirmed a romance between them, there’s been much speculation that something more than friendship is definitely on the horizon. After Gigi split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, and Tyler wasn’t chosen by Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, there’s an opportunity for these two to get to know each other and that seems to be exactly what they’re doing! From restaurant outings to apparent sleepovers, they seem to be enjoying each other’s company as much as possible and we look forward to seeing if anything serious comes of it! For now, though, Tyler seems to be taking things slow as he’s also reportedly been out with Hannah after the show ended and Instagram star Violet Benson.