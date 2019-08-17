French Montana Says He Wasn’t Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Rebound’ After Lamar Odom: ‘The Love Was Real’

French Montana had nothing but ‘love’ for Khloe Kardashian when they dated. He revealed in a new interview that their relationship was ‘dope.’

After Khloe Kardashian ended her tumultuous marriage with Lamar Odom, she began dating French Montana, who some fans considered to be her “rebound.” The rapper insisted that’s not the case, though.

“Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” French said in a new interview with Haute Living. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from.” He does appear to still be close with the entire Kardashian crew. In June, he enjoyed an Eid Mubarak feast at Kourtney Kardashian‘s home in Calabasas. He shared a video of Kourtney with the food, and called her his “twin” in the caption.

Khloe and French dated for just under a year in 2014. French insists that he’s glad they had that time together. “The love was real,” he revealed, adding, “When the love was like that, it’s going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

As for French’s life motto? It’s all about staying positive. “Happiness [is the most important thing in life],” he declared. “So as long as I’m happy and I try my best, I’m cool.” Words to live by.