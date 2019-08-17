Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Dazzles In Striped Bandeau Bikini While Living Her Best Summer Life In LA

It is absolutely bananas how amazing Elizabeth Hurley looks in a bikini at age 54. She rocked a striped strapless one while enjoying her L.A. summer and showed off the sexy pic.

It’s clear that Elizabeth Hurley has the best genetics ever and the secret to the fountain of youth. The 54-year-old flaunted her body that looks like a 25-year-old’s in a navy and white bikini on Aug. 17. The strapless top featured a bandeau style that held her enviable bust in place while the bottoms were super tiny with itty bitty straps around the hips. Liz recently told Harper’s Bazaar that to keep her insane figure she merely “makes time for exercise” and eats “nutritious foods.” She make it sounds so easy!

Even the actress’ face was flawless and wrinkle free in the photo where she donned yellow tinted heart-shaped sunglasses. Elizabeth has revealed in the past that “I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm – otherwise, it’s under a large umbrella,” to avoid UV rays causing damage to her perfect skin. In the photo, her hair looked perfectly beachy in light waves, and the sun-kissed her golden skin. She captioned the pic, “Le weekend #LA #elizabethhurleybeach” proving once again she’s the best spokesmodel ever for her swimwear collection. Now only if we could look as good as she does in that tiny bikini!

Fans absolutely ate it up in the comments. “Forever flawless and stunning,” a man named Andy wrote, while user Tim told her “Beautiful photo of you love the bikini its beautiful on you favourite colour of mine💕💕💕💕💕💕.” One female fan told Liz, “Gorgeous!!! I want to look like when I’m 54! So freaking perfect :)” That sentiment was echoed by another woman named Mika who commented “If I don’t look like you at ur age, I’m gonna be so disappointed 😭❤️.”

Elizabeth has been in LA all summer as she’s filming the Hulu series Runaways, coming aboard for season three as villainess and sorceress Morgan le Fay “Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” says Marvel Television chief Joseph Loeb told our sister site TV line in June. If her character is as “enchanting” as Liz is in her bikinis, this should be epic TV!