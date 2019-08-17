Brody Jenner Makes Out With Josie Canseco After Saying He ‘Respects’ Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco were seen once again in Los Angeles on the night of Aug. 16 and this time, they stopped to get cozy and give each other a big smooch on a public street.

It looks like Brody Jenner, 35, and Josie Canseco, 22, are absolutely smitten with each other! The new lovebirds further solidified romance rumors when they stepped out in Los Angeles, CA together on the night of Aug. 16, and packed on major PDA, including a steamy kiss! They looked comfortable in matching casual clothing during the outing and looked happier than ever when they couldn’t stop smiling. Brody wore a black T-shirt and matching pants as Josie wore a white tube top under a black hoodie and black jeans.

This is the second time Brody and Josie have been seen out together and flaunting PDA over the course of two days. They were also seen heading into an L.A. club separately on Aug. 14 and then later hugged each other after leaving and getting into the same car.

Despite it only being a week since news of Brody’s split from wife Kaitlynn Carter, 30, made headlines, The Hills star seems content with his new lady love. As anyone who’s been following this story knows, Kaitlynn’s also seemed to move on with someone new and it’s none other than Miley Cyrus, 26! The two ladies were spotted making out while vacationing on Lake Como on Aug. 10, the same day news of Miley’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, got around. Although there’s been some criticism toward Kaitlynn from the public, Brody recently defended her and their split through an Instagram message and called her someone he “loves”.

Word of Brody and Josie’s new relationship first made waves on Aug. 13 after a source told TMZ the two were seeing each other after being introduced “through Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee.” They apparently hit it off right away and began expressing PDA among friends last week.