Amber Portwood: How She’s Staying Strong Amid Domestic Battery Case & Custody Battle With Ex

Amber Portwood has been ‘managing her emotions’ following her July 5 arrest and resulting custody battle with Andrew Glennon. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star is doing certain activities to accomplish that, which HollywoodLife has learned.

It has been over a month since Amber Portwood, 29, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal recklessness after a reported blowout fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was allegedly holding their son James, 1, on July 5. The legal woes are not yet behind the Teen Mom OG star since Andrew filed for sole custody of their son on July 9, but she knows how to handle them. “Amber Portwood is being really strong given the hard and challenging situation she’s in right now with her custody battle and no contact order with Andrew Glendon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Amber is managing her emotions well and paying a lot of attention to making sure she’s taking care of herself as best as she can.”

Amber’s keeping her emotions in check through a number of ways. “She’s spending a lot of time with her mom [Tonya Portwood] right now. She’s very happy she was just awarded additional visitations. That was such a huge relief for her,” our source tells us after Amber returned to court in Indiana on July 25. It also helps that fellow Teen Mom stars Maci Bookout, 27, Catelynn Lowell, 27, Cheyenne Floyd and even her ex, Gary Shirley, were all present in court to support Amber. But the mother of two, who also shares her daughter Leah, 10, with Gary, is also staying grounded with me time.

“She has been seeing her doctors weekly, reading a lot and meditating,” our source continues. “Even though a lot of what’s been reported has been untrue, she still wants to always continue working on herself and improving.” While Amber marches on through this latest setback in her life, her relationship with Andrew still needs work.