Things are heating up for Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid! After several dates in NYC, the two took their romance upstate and were spotted in Lake George, New York on Aug. 15.

SPOTTED: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron hanging out at a Starbucks in Lake George! Instagram user @Emily_Visco13 spotted the hot pair casually hanging out at the coffee shop on Aug. 15, and posted a photo of them on Instagram. In the pic, Tyler wears white shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers, while Gigi keeps it chill in jean shorts and a white top, with her hair pulled back in a messy bun. Thee was reportedly “two or three [other] girls” with them, as well, according to Page Six. However, no one else is seen in the photograph.

Fans started buzzing that something could be brewing between Gigi and Tyler when they followed each other on Instagram back in July. At the time, Tyler was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Just weeks later, on July 30, the show’s finale aired, and showed Hannah dumping Tyler in favor of Jed Wyatt at the final rose ceremony (which was filmed at the beginning of May). During the live after-show, Hannah revealed she and Jed had broken up, and she admitted that she still had feelings for Tyler. He agreed to meet up with her for a drink so they could talk things out.

Days later, Tyler was spotted leaving Hannah’s L.A. home on the morning of Aug. 3. He flew back to New York City after that, and was seen out with Gigi for the first time on Aug. 4 at the Dumbo Club in Brooklyn. One day later, they were joined by friends on a bowling date in the Big Apple. Since then, Tyler has been spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment on more than one occasion, although the two have not commented on the status of their relationship at this time. Tyler also recently revealed via Instagram that he’s ‘apartment hunting’ for a place of his own in NYC.

Meanwhile, the model also spent time with another recognizable beauty this week — fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Andi Dorfman! The two are both running the New York Marathon, and teamed at an event for the upcoming race. It seemed like it was strictly business, but of course, fans can’t help but wonder if something else could blossom from there, as well. For now, though, it looks like Tyler’s sights are set strictly on Gigi.