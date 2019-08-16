Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Lover’ TrackList & Fans Are Freaking Out: We’re ‘Blessed’

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift has finally released her ‘Lover’ tracklist & fans have 18 incredible tracks to look forward to!

Get ready, Swifties, because Taylor Swift, 29, has finally unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Lover, and it is EVERYTHING. The 18-song list was revealed by the pop star on August 16 and her new tunes have some very interesting titles. With names like “Cruel Summer,” and “I Think he Knows,” it sounds like Tay is about to get very real on her upcoming record. You can see the track list in full, below!

Of course, Taylor’s fans lost it after getting some serious insight to her long-awaited album. “TAYLOR RELEASED THE TRACKLIST,” one fan tweeted after hearing the news. “OMGGGGG TAYLOR HAS PUBLISHED THE TRACKLIST FOR #LOVER !!!!! 😭😭 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 WE HAVE THE WHOLE ALBUM NEXT WEEK I CAN’T BELIEVE IT ! 💗,” another excited fan said, while one wrote: TAYLOR SWIFT POSTED THE TRACKLIST NEVER BEEN THIS BLESSED LIKE THIS TODAY.”

I Forgot That You Existed Cruel Summer Lover The Man The Archer I Think He Knows Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince Paper Rings Cornelia Street Death By A Thousand Cuts London Boy Soon You’ll Get Better (Ft. Dixie Chicks) False God You Need To Calm Down Afterglow Me! It’s Nice To Have friend Daylight

We are SO ready for this! Taylor’s new album is set to hit steaming services on August 23. The singer released the big news about the album tracklist on the same day that she released “Lover,” the album’s track title, to the world.