Listen
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Lover’ Title Track Ahead Of Album Release & It’s Perfect For A Date — Listen

Taylor Swift Photos
Taylor Swift surprised patrons at the legendary Stonewall Inn on Friday Night, as she took the stage to perform a few of her hits and her new single, You Need to Calm Down." She dazzled in a pink blazer and sequined shorts at one of the world's most famous LGBTQ bars. She has recently took a stand for Gay Rights and took shots at Anti-LGBTQ protestors in her new song. As she stepped out of the West Village Bar, she was surrounded by Gay Flags flying in the breeze. Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5097979 150619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Raisa and Vanessa, Shoes by Casadei View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music Writer

Taylor Swift released her ‘Lover’ title track one week before the album release & fans are playing it on repeat! Swifties especially raved over one feature about this latest track.

Happy new music Friday! Lover the album may still be a week away, but “Lover” the song is HERE! Yep — the title track from Taylor Swift’s new album has officially arrived and it’s safe to say it did not disappoint. In fact, fans can’t seem to get enough of the dreamy song. “ALREADY IN LOVE WITH LOVER,” a fan tweeted just one minute after the track landed on Spotify. Multiple fans raved over the way Taylor enunciated one song. “THE WAY SHE SAYS LOVER I’M IN LOVE,” one such listener tweeted, and another wrote, “THE WAY SHE SAYS LOVER GOOSEBUMPS #LoverAtMidnight.”

“Lover” is the follow-up to Tay’s second single from the album, “You Need To Calm Down,” although, she did share a special “non” single in between both releases. The singer blessed Swifties with her always coveted track No. 5 on July 23, entitled “The Archer.” As soon as fans got wind of “The Archer,” they raved over the track, likening it to past releases such as “All Too Well” and “Dear John.”

Tay announced her new single during her appearance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, where she accepted their first icon award. “There’s so much I’m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album Lover comes out,” Taylor said in her speech. “The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, I have a new song called ‘Lover’ that’s coming out and I’m excited!”

Listen to “Lover” for yourself, above! If the title track is any indication of what the full album will sounds like, Swifties are in for a treat!