Taylor Swift released her ‘Lover’ title track one week before the album release & fans are playing it on repeat! Swifties especially raved over one feature about this latest track.

Happy new music Friday! Lover the album may still be a week away, but “Lover” the song is HERE! Yep — the title track from Taylor Swift’s new album has officially arrived and it’s safe to say it did not disappoint. In fact, fans can’t seem to get enough of the dreamy song. “ALREADY IN LOVE WITH LOVER,” a fan tweeted just one minute after the track landed on Spotify. Multiple fans raved over the way Taylor enunciated one song. “THE WAY SHE SAYS LOVER I’M IN LOVE,” one such listener tweeted, and another wrote, “THE WAY SHE SAYS LOVER GOOSEBUMPS #LoverAtMidnight.”

“Lover” is the follow-up to Tay’s second single from the album, “You Need To Calm Down,” although, she did share a special “non” single in between both releases. The singer blessed Swifties with her always coveted track No. 5 on July 23, entitled “The Archer.” As soon as fans got wind of “The Archer,” they raved over the track, likening it to past releases such as “All Too Well” and “Dear John.”

Tay announced her new single during her appearance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, where she accepted their first icon award. “There’s so much I’m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album Lover comes out,” Taylor said in her speech. “The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, I have a new song called ‘Lover’ that’s coming out and I’m excited!”

Listen to “Lover” for yourself, above! If the title track is any indication of what the full album will sounds like, Swifties are in for a treat!